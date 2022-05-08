UN Chief ‘Appalled’ at Reported School Attack

UNITED NATIONS -- The United Nations chief says he is “appalled” at the reported attack on a school in the Ukrainian town of Bilohorivka, where many people were apparently seeking shelter from fighting.

Get our free mobile app

A U.N. spokesman said Sunday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be spared under international law.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric says: “This war must end, and peace must be established in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners in Ukraine will continue supporting those whose lives have been shattered by war.”