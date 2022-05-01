Evacuations Underway in Mariupol; Pelosi Visits Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations confirms that an operation to evacuate civilians from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway.

A U.N. humanitarian spokesperson told The Associated Press on Sunday that the effort to bring civilians out of the sprawling Azovstal steel plant was being done with the International Committee of the Red Cross and in coordination with Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet that the first group of about 100 people was headed to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

As many as 100,000 people are believed to be in Mariupol, including some1,000 civilians hunkered down with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters beneath the Soviet-era steel plant that is the only part of the city not occupied by the Russians.