Russia Strikes Kyiv as Western Leaders Meet in Europe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital as Western leaders meeting in Europe this week prepared to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia.

Get our free mobile app

Associated Press journalists in Kyiv saw rescue services battling flames and rescuing civilians on Sunday.

The strikes also damaged a nearby kindergarten.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman said the missiles were Kh-101 cruise missiles fired from planes over the Caspian Sea, more than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko says one person was killed and six injured, including a 7-year-old girl and her mother.

Meanwhile, Russian troops in eastern Ukraine fought to swallow up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk province.