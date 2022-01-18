Wyoming DOE Announces Students for Senate Youth Program

Cameron Nicholas Reckard and Tamica Lee Smith will join Wyoming senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis in representing Wyoming during the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

The USSYP, which was established by the U.S. Senate in 1962, is set to run from March 6 to 9 according to the Wyoming Department of Education.

During the program, the students will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies, and senior members of the national media, among others.

Students were nominated by teachers and principals, selected by the Wyoming Departments of Education, then the chief state school officers confirmed the final selection.

Reckard and Smith, both from Sheridan, will each also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 program will be fully virtual.

Reckard, a junior at Sheridan High School, serves as the Student Council Junior Class president, secretary-general of the Model UN team, co-vice president of the Speech and Debate team, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Smith, a senior at the Arvada-Clearmont High School, serves as the president of the Clear Creek Future Farmers of America, is president of the student council, and president of the National Honor Society.