Wyoming deploys $76.7M in ARPA funds for community projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds has been fully committed, the state announced in a release.

Wyoming received nearly $1.1 billion from the federal ARPA of 2021. Of that amount, approximately $584 million was used to replace revenue lost as a result of the economic downturn caused by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One impact of the downturn was that, for the first time in the state’s history, there was a period of time when no oil and gas drilling rigs were operating in Wyoming.

Most of the revenue replacement funds were used within the Department of Health and Department of Corrections to conserve the General Fund dollars appropriated to them, ensuring the state had a sustainable approach to its operations during the economic downturn.

Some of those General Fund dollars were also put into permanent savings, which will generate income to the benefit of Wyoming taxpayers for future generations.

“The ARPA funds appropriated by the Federal government will be paid for by our children and grandchildren,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “It is fitting that we use those funds at a state level to reduce the potential tax burden of Wyoming’s current and future taxpayers.”

ARPA funds can only be used for certain purposes as determined by the federal government, including the requirement of a nexus to direct impacts of the pandemic. The Wyoming Legislature appropriated the remaining ARPA funds for support of mental health, healthcare, infrastructure and water and sewer projects.

These funds were granted through state agencies. In addition, all proposed projects were reviewed by the State Budget Department, in consultation with an audit firm, and the Office of the Attorney General to assure compliance to the extent practical with federal and state law and regulations.

In addition, $13.7 million was conditionally approved by the State Land and Investment Board for inflationary costs for approved Health and Human Services–related projects during the 2023 General Session through 2023 House Bill 0195.

