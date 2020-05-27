Third Worland Nursing Home Resident Dies From COVID-19

A third resident at a Washakie County nursing home has died from COVID-19.

The Wyoming Department of Health made the announcement Wednesday afternoon and said the patient there was an older woman who had previously been identified as being COVID-19 positive.

So far, testing has identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among staff.

Though Wednesday's press release did not specifically name it, Worland Healthcare and Rehab was identified last week as being the first nursing home in Wyoming to experience a COVID-19 outbreak.

A longterm care facility in Lander was among the state's first outbreak, though it is considered a retirement center.

Health officials have warned since the beginning of the pandemic that should COVID-19 reach a nursing home facility, it has the potential to rapidly spread.

The Washakie County case marks the 14th death in Wyoming for COVID-19. There have been 653 confirmed cases along with 207 probable cases.