Wyoming Department of Corrections Inmate Dead, Autopsy Pending

James Bollig was an inmate at the Wyoming Department of Corrections. He died at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greely, Colorado yesterday.

Bollig was convicted of Drivign a Vehicle Under the Influence, a fourth or subsequent conviction. He was sentenced out of Campbell County by Judge Castano to four to six years on Nov. 23, 2022.

He was 64 years old.

In line with WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. We will update this article if that information is available.

