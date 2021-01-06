Wyoming Dem. Chairman Blames Trump, Lummis for Capitol Riot

The head of the Wyoming Democratic Party issued a statement on Wednesday blaming Wyoming's newest US Senator and President Donald Trump for the violence in Washington DC that forced members of Congress into hiding and left at least one person dead.

Wyoming Democratic Party Chairperson Joe M. Barbuto called the events the "culmination of the Trump presidency."

Barbuto also said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, who joined a group of Senators who planned to object to the results of the 2020 election, has added fuel to the fire.

"It's particularly disturbing that Cynthia Lummis's first action as a United States Senator was to join a small group of radical lawmakers in attempting to overthrow the results of a free and fair election," Barbuto wrote. "Her embrace of that rhetoric has only escalated the situation. It is a disgrace to a democracy, it is a disgrace to our nation, and it is a disgrace to Wyoming."

Lummis issued a statement condemning the violence, but that hasn't stopped many from blaming her for the violence.

Lummis was the only member of Wyoming's all-Republican delegation to challenge the election results. Senator John Barrasso and Representative Liz Cheney both said they intended to vote to certify the election.

Both Lummis and Cheney have also disavowed the violence on Capitol Hill.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also issued a statement in which he said the incident is not reflective of the United States.

The violence occurred when rioters stormed the US Capitol building as a joint session of Congress worked to certify the 2020 election results, something that is typically an uneventful procedural process.