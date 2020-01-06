Wyoming Delegation Urges Court to Overturn Abortion Ruling

Members of the Wyoming congressional delegation in Washington have signed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a case protecting the right to have an abortion without excessive restriction from the government.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the brief filed Thursday argues criteria for the 1973 abortion rights ruling in Roe v. Wade for what qualifies as an undue burden on abortion access are unworkable.

State officials say the three Wyoming lawmakers have been consistent voters against abortion rights.

Officials say the brief includes 39 Republican senators and 168 representatives, only two are Democrats.