Wyoming, CSU Renew Rivalry Today in Laramie

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys host the Colorado State Rams in the first of two Border War meetings this season. The contest is slated for a 2 p.m. start in the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming will wear their One Wyoming Jersey honoring the State of Wyoming with the contest being a White Out presented by FNBO, as fans are asked to wear white to the game.

The game will be televised on FS1 with Jenny Cavnar on the call and Katy Winge as the analyst.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Pokes head into the contest with a 5-13 overall record and an 0-6 mark in conference play after falling at Air Force by a score of 82-74 on Tuesday. The Pokes and opponents are shooting 46 percent from the field this season. Wyoming hits 8.6 three-pointers per game this season to rank fourth in the MW and No. 71 in the nation.

The Cowboys are also one of the best teams in not fouling in the nation, as Wyoming leads the MW and ranks No. 30 nationally averaging only 14.4 per game. The Pokes also have taken care of the basketball with 11.8 turnovers per game for fourth in the conference and No. 74 in the nation.

The Rams are 10-10 overall and 2-5 in conference play after falling at home to San Diego State in overtime, 82-76 on Wednesday. Colorado State’s last three contests have all gone into overtime. The Rams average 75.5 points per game on 49.3 percent accuracy from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep.

Colorado State foes average 71.6 points per contest, hitting 44.2 percent of their field-goal attempts and 37.4 percent of their shots from three-point range.

About The Players

The Pokes are led in scoring by Noah Reynolds at 15 points per game for eighth in the conference. He added 26 points to lead all scorers at Air Force. He is shooting 52 percent from the field on the season for third in the MW.

Ethan Anderson is adding eight points per game and has scored in double-figures in three-straight games. He leads the Cowboys this season with 55 assists. He is shooting 53 percent from the field this season.

Colorado State is led by Isaiah Stevens who returned from injury in December. He pours in 18.6 points per game to go alongside a team-best 6.6 assists per contest. John Tonje adds 13.3 points per game and a team-high 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Patrick Cartier and Isaiah Rivera chip in 13.1 and 10.2 points per game, respectively.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series with Colorado State, 137-101. The Rams have enjoyed the upper hand of late, claiming victories in six of the last eight matchups, which includes the last meeting, a 61-55 decision in Fort Collins.

Up Next

The Cowboys hit the road Tuesday. Wyoming travels to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a 9 p.m. contest against UNLV inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

