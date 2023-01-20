Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries

Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month.

While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.

You should always lock your car when it is left unattended. Farkas says it's also a good idea to install video cameras in areas where cars are parked. Anyone who may have a recent auto burglary video is being asked to contact the Cheyenne Police detective bureau at [307] 637-6513.

Tips on auto burglaries and other crimes can also be submitted anonymously at 638-TIPS on the Laramie County Crime Stoppers Silent Witness website.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Here is a map of reported auto burglaries in Cheyenne over the past month: