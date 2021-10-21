Wyoming COVID-19 Hospitalizations Nearing All-Time High

Wyoming COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 242 on Tuesday, the highest level since Nov. 30, 2020, when there were 247 patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals.

COVID-19 hospitalizations surged to 233 on Sept. 8 and then fell to 170 on Sept. 18, but have been trending upwards ever since.

On Tuesday, Wyoming Medical Center in Casper reported they were treating 68 patients with COVID-19, the highest number so far this year. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 31 COVID-19 patients.

Of the 968 COVID-19 hospitalizations that have occurred since May 1, only 28, or 2.89 percent, have been breakthrough cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

As of Monday, a total of 226,584 Wyomingites had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or 39.15 percent of the state's population, well below the national rate.

