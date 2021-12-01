Wyoming COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop to Lowest Level in 15 Weeks
Wyoming COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 120 on Tuesday, the lowest level since Aug. 16, 2021, when there were 112 patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals.
COVID-19 hospitalizations surged to 249 on Oct. 21, 2021, the highest level since the pandemic began, but have since been trending down.
On Tuesday, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported they were treating 34 patients with COVID-19, down from a recent high of 47 on Nov. 18. Wyoming Medical Center in Casper had 28 COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,662 COVID-19 hospitalizations that have occurred since Jan. 1, 2021, 246, or 14.8%, have been breakthrough cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Monday, a total of 243,472 Wyomingites had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or 42.07% of the state's population, well below the national rate.
