The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Friday reported there are only five active cases -- three inmates and two staff -- of COVID-19 within the Wyoming prison system.

Those numbers are down from a month ago when the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins had 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff, but no active cases at its other four facilities.

The number of active lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and recovered cases -- previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health -- are as follows:

Wyoming State Penitentiary:

Inmate Population: 3 active cases and 100 recoveries.

Staff Population: 1 active case and 24 recoveries.

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington:

Inmate Population: 0 active cases and 4 recoveries.

Staff Population: 1 active case and 5 recoveries.

Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time.

Staff Population: 0 positive cases over time.

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time.

Staff Population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries.

Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk:

Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time.

Staff Population: 0 active cases and 1 recovery.

As an ongoing precautionary measure, the Department of Corrections will be testing 20% of the inmate and staff population from each facility on a weekly basis.

Results will be reported as they become available.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know