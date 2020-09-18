Wyoming Corrections Department Reports Confirmed COVID-19 Cases are Down
The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Friday reported there are only five active cases -- three inmates and two staff -- of COVID-19 within the Wyoming prison system.
Those numbers are down from a month ago when the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins had 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff, but no active cases at its other four facilities.
The number of active lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and recovered cases -- previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health -- are as follows:
Wyoming State Penitentiary:
- Inmate Population: 3 active cases and 100 recoveries.
- Staff Population: 1 active case and 24 recoveries.
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington:
- Inmate Population: 0 active cases and 4 recoveries.
- Staff Population: 1 active case and 5 recoveries.
Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time.
- Staff Population: 0 positive cases over time.
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time.
- Staff Population: 0 active cases and 3 recoveries.
Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk:
- Inmate Population: 0 positive cases over time.
- Staff Population: 0 active cases and 1 recovery.
As an ongoing precautionary measure, the Department of Corrections will be testing 20% of the inmate and staff population from each facility on a weekly basis.
Results will be reported as they become available.
