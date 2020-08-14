The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported on Friday that the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff, but no active cases at its other four facilities.

The department also reported that there are 30 recovered cases at the penitentiary and two other facilities.

As of Thursday, the number of active lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and recovered cases -- previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health -- are as follows:

Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins:

Inmate Population: 18 active cases and 11 recoveries.

Staff Population: five active cases and 13 recoveries.

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington:

Inmate Population: no active cases and two recoveries.

Staff Population: no active cases and three recoveries.

Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton:

Inmate Population: no positive cases over time.

Staff Population: no positive cases over time.

Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle:

Inmate Population: no positive cases over time.

Staff Population: no positive cases over time.

Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk:

Inmate Population: no positive cases over time.

Staff Population: no active cases and one recovery.

Next week, the Wyoming Women’s Center will test all inmates and staff.

After that, all Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities will have completed the mandatory testing process at least once. Two full rounds of testing have been conducted at the Wyoming State Penitentiary.

The department continues conducting individual COVID-19 tests as necessary, in accordance with guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health. Random testing also will be conducted on an on-going basis as a precautionary measure.

