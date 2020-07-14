Wyoming Board Member Sorry for ‘Stupid’ Coronavirus Comments

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A school board member has apologized for his “stupid” comments about people from Wyoming who have died from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that, at a meeting with health officials last week, board member Kevin Christopherson said that the majority of the 21 Wyomingites who have died from the coronavirus “were going to die. They just died sooner."

Christopherson made the comments as the board walked through its plan to reopen schools, which call for face coverings to be worn whenever students and staff can’t stay six feet away from each other.

