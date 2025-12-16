Tucker Bass has officially set a new world record recognized by the International Game Fish Association after landing a largemouth bass earlier this summer.

Bass caught the fish on August ninth at Lake Cameahwait, commonly known as Bass Lake, near Shoshoni. The largemouth bass weighed two pounds, four ounces and earned Bass the Junior four-pound line class world record. The record was approved by the IGFA in November.

Bass is currently the only world-record holder for largemouth bass from Wyoming.

He was fishing with his father, John Bass, in a two-person kayak when he made the catch. Tucker used a rod and reel given to him by his grandfather and hooked the fish with a Northland tungsten jig typically used for ice fishing.

In addition to the world record, Bass earned Trophy Angler status in August through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Master Angler program. He has also completed four of the six challenges in the department’s Youth Fishing Challenge.

Wyoming Game and Fish officials praised the achievement, noting it highlights both Bass’s dedication and the fishing opportunities available in central Wyoming.

The overall Wyoming state record for largemouth bass remains an eleven-point-five-one-pound fish caught in 2018 at Kleenburn Ponds near Sheridan.

For more information on fishing opportunities and youth programs, anglers can visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s website.