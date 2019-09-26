Wyoming Authorities Notified of Salt Lake City Amber Alert

The Amber Alert has been canceled as of 1:58 a.m. Thursday. The original story follows:

Several Wyoming counties have been notified via emergency broadcast services of a missing child out of Salt Lake City.

According to an Amber Alert issued through the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a 3-month-old girl was last seen Sept. 25. She is described as being 2-feet in height and weighs 20 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The baby girl was last seen in South Salt Lake City wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt and diaper.

Authorities are looking for a grey Toyota or four-door vehicle being driven by a 19-year-old man along with a 21-year-old woman.

Anyone with information should call 911.