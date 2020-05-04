Wyoming Among Best States for Nurses, Report Says

Wyoming is among the best states for nurses, according to a report released Monday.

Personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Wyoming sixth best in the nation on its list of "2020's Best & Worst States for Nurses."

In order to help new nursing graduates find the best markets for their profession, WalletHub compared the relative attractiveness of the 50 states across 22 key metrics.

Wyoming ranked third for projected share of elderly population by 2030, and was within the top 10 for average annual salary for nurses (adjusted for cost of living), monthly average starting salary for nurses (adjusted for cost of living) and nurses per capita.

Oregon was named the best state for nurses, and New York the worst.