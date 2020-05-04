Teton, Park Counties Seek Own Versions of Virus Restrictions

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — As Wyoming loosens coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses, at least two counties are moving to further change the strictures on their communities.

Park and Teton counties are on opposite ends of the pandemic in Wyoming.

Park has just one case; Teton has had 65 cases, the most per 100,000 people in the state.

The state has approved a request by Teton County to keep businesses that are reopening elsewhere to remain closed until May 11.

Park County has requested permission to allow for outdoor, in-person dining at restaurants.

If approved, it would be the first significant move to reopen restaurants to something resembling normalcy since takeout-only orders were imposed in March.