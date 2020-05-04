Wyoming Courts Adapt to Video and Audio Hearings Amid Pandemic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Courts in Wyoming are open for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That business just looks different than usual.

During court settings, it isn’t uncommon for seats to be filled with people either waiting for their hearing or supporting a family member.

But nowadays, instead of a full courtroom, there are usually only two people in it: The judge and the court reporter.

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order closing the courts to in-person proceedings during the pandemic that is currently set to expire May 30.

Laramie County District Court and Circuit Court both adopted the order and are now conducting business through video and audio conferencing.