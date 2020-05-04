Wyoming Reports First Fatal Motorcycle Crash of 2020

A 42-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle southeast of Gillette.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on April 19 near milepost 13 on Bishop Road.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the crash scene indicated Martin McKee was headed south when he failed to negotiate a curve and ended up in the ditch.

Passersby reportedly noticed McKee's motorcycle and stopped to help, but they were unable to find any signs of life and called 911.

The patrol says McKee was not wearing a helmet.

McKee is the first motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways this year.