Wyoming Authorities Search for Missing Hiker Near Cody

Authorities in the Cody area are searching for a man who was last seen hiking Saturday night and has not been heard from since.

Michael Alan Shotts, 50, was last known to be in the area of Hayden Arch Bridge on Saturday at roughly 7:30 p.m.

His truck and two dogs, which were wandering outside of the truck, were found the next morning in the same location, according to a statement from the Cody Police Department.

Shotts was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a yellow ball cap. He was with his two dogs and was driving a gray 2009 GMC Sierra with a Veteran's Army plate displaying 329.

Anyone with information on Shotts's last known whereabouts is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff's Office at 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.