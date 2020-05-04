Wyoming Tribune Eagle to Eliminate Tuesday Print Publication

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Citing financial pressures challenging the news industry, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle says it is eliminating a second day from its newspaper printing cycle.

The Tribune Eagle said Friday that starting June 2, it will no longer be printing and delivering a Tuesday edition.

It said its news coverage will still be accessible online at WyomingNews.com and WyoSports.net, as well as its WyoNews app for Android and Apple devices and on social media.

With many nonessential businesses forced to close or scale down during the pandemic, newspaper advertising revenues have dropped, forcing many publications to cut jobs, hours and pay, drop print editions or even shut down entirely.