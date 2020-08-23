Wyoming AMBER Alert: Authorities Issue New Truck Description

Authorities have issued a new vehicle description in an AMBER Alert for Wyoming issued early Sunday morning.

They say to be on the lookout for a white late-1990s to early 2000s Chevy extended-cab pickup.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the alert early Sunday morning on behalf of their Montana Counterparts. According to the alert, 6-month-old Lucas Warner has blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs roughly 20 lbs.

According to the alert, Lucas was taken by his non-custodial father, 20-year-old Andrew Warner and 19-year-old babysitter Hayli Emmerson.

Andrew Warner is believed to be bipolar and off his medications. They could possibly heading to Wyoming.