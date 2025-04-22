Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards more than $69K in scholarships to Wyoming students
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation has awarded more than $69,000 in scholarship money to Wyoming 4-H students attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2025-2026 academic year, including students from Natrona County.
That’s according to a release from the University of Wyoming Extension, which states that the scholarship committee awarded approximately $36,000 to first-time winners.
“Sixteen Ella Schloredt continuing scholarships, ranging from $1,800 to $2,400, were awarded this year,” the release states. “Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements.”
Below are the scholarship awardees, by their scholarship and home county:
Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)
Big Horn – Maycee McKim
Campbell – Jayden Haugen, Samantha Marshall
Fremont – Cora Remacle, Emma Hill
Goshen – Amelia Beck
Hot Springs – Hayden Overfield
Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards
Albany – Thaddaeus Christensen
Big Horn – Reaghan Foss
Fremont – Jackson Hill
Hot Springs – Lexi Overfield
Johnson – Lily Crago, Cassie Downare, Hannah Qualm
Lincoln – Bryli Groll, Eli Linford
Natrona – Sara Loghry, Tavia Ossa
Platte – Hadley Paisley, Chloe Palmer
Sheridan – Grace Hinton
Sublette – Dustin Larsen
Uinta – Aubrey Reger
Marian M Henderson Memorial ($1,500)
Courtney Beene
Albany – Mikayla Alexander
Fremont – Abriella Santee
Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin ($1,000)
Platte – Ethan VanWhy
Farmhouse Foundation ($1,000)
Lincoln – Aldo Chacon
J.M. Nichols ($300)
Laramie – Lillianna Martens
Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park, $750)
Park – Trey Erickson
Lael Harrison ($500)
Converse – Megann Farley
Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)
Albany – Emma Johnson
Goshen – Leah Hill
Laramie – Blair Sanchez, Cooper Sanchez
Linnabur (Big Horn or Park, $750)
Park – Tiegan Blain
Underwood Scholarship ($1,000)
Sublette – William Hibbert
Janie Smith (Laramie, $500)
Laramie – Sarah Marotz
Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County, $500)
Laramie – Katelyn Schimic
Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)
Natrona – Garrett Burkett
Niobrara – Gracie ZumBrunnen
Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson, $750)
Johnson – Caroline Crago
Peterson (Crook, $500)
Crook – Elizabeth Jordan
Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation ($500)
Sweetwater – Molly Stanton
Nolan “Tim” Bixby ($500)
Converse – Anna Grant
W.D. Whitmire Leadership ($1,000)
Hot Springs – Tymber Eckley
Laramie – Sarah Marotz
Park – Trey Erickson, Kate Morrison
Uinta – Brix Hooten