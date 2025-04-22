Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards more than $69K in scholarships to Wyoming students

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State 4-H Foundation has awarded more than $69,000 in scholarship money to Wyoming 4-H students attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college in the 2025-2026 academic year, including students from Natrona County.

That’s according to a release from the University of Wyoming Extension, which states that the scholarship committee awarded approximately $36,000 to first-time winners.

“Sixteen Ella Schloredt continuing scholarships, ranging from $1,800 to $2,400, were awarded this year,” the release states. “Past winners of the Ella Schloredt scholarship are eligible to continue receiving this scholarship for up to four years, providing they maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and meet academic progress requirements.”

Below are the scholarship awardees, by their scholarship and home county:

Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)

Big Horn – Maycee McKim

Campbell – Jayden Haugen, Samantha Marshall

Fremont – Cora Remacle, Emma Hill

Goshen – Amelia Beck

Hot Springs – Hayden Overfield

Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards

Albany – Thaddaeus Christensen

Big Horn – Reaghan Foss

Fremont – Jackson Hill

Hot Springs – Lexi Overfield

Johnson – Lily Crago, Cassie Downare, Hannah Qualm

Lincoln – Bryli Groll, Eli Linford

Natrona – Sara Loghry, Tavia Ossa

Platte – Hadley Paisley, Chloe Palmer

Sheridan – Grace Hinton

Sublette – Dustin Larsen

Uinta – Aubrey Reger

Marian M Henderson Memorial ($1,500)

Courtney Beene

Albany – Mikayla Alexander

Fremont – Abriella Santee

Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin ($1,000)

Platte – Ethan VanWhy

Farmhouse Foundation ($1,000)

Lincoln – Aldo Chacon

J.M. Nichols ($300)

Laramie – Lillianna Martens

Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park, $750)

Park – Trey Erickson

Lael Harrison ($500)

Converse – Megann Farley

Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)

Albany – Emma Johnson

Goshen – Leah Hill

Laramie – Blair Sanchez, Cooper Sanchez

Linnabur (Big Horn or Park, $750)

Park – Tiegan Blain

Underwood Scholarship ($1,000)

Sublette – William Hibbert

Janie Smith (Laramie, $500)

Laramie – Sarah Marotz

Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County, $500)

Laramie – Katelyn Schimic

Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)

Natrona – Garrett Burkett

Niobrara – Gracie ZumBrunnen

Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson, $750)

Johnson – Caroline Crago

Peterson (Crook, $500)

Crook – Elizabeth Jordan

Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation ($500)

Sweetwater – Molly Stanton

Nolan “Tim” Bixby ($500)

Converse – Anna Grant

W.D. Whitmire Leadership ($1,000)

Hot Springs – Tymber Eckley

Laramie – Sarah Marotz

Park – Trey Erickson, Kate Morrison

Uinta – Brix Hooten