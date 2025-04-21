Cited graffiti suspect admits vandalism, issues apology to Evansville police

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — A suspect in multiple cases of graffiti has been cited.

That’s according to the Evansville Police Department, which reported that the suspect, As’sher Petty, admitted to the graffiti and issued a letter of apology.

“Over the last several months there has been a lot of graffiti showing up in our community,” a social media post from the Evansville PD states. “The police department has taken several reports from citizens in regard to the defacement of property, along with traffic signs and dumpsters owned by the town. Over fourteen signs, two bus stops, a power generator, three privately owned buildings were tagged. Through the investigation a suspect was developed and cited after an admission and an apology letter was given to the department investigator.”

The post notes that graffiti has negative impacts on the community, including decreasing property values. Additionally, graffiti done to buildings, fences and other infrastructure can require expensive repairs and removal.

It can also impact tourism, investment opportunities and whether people decide to move to a specific area.

“In some instances, graffiti can be considered art and generally is welcomed by the property owner and has given permission,” the post states. “Graffiti can be bad for businesses, and it can cause serious harm to the reputation of businesses, creating a loss of customer support. Graffiti has an impact on the aesthetic of a neighborhood as it is unsightly and can remove the natural beauty of the surrounding environment.”

Evansville PD wrote that the town just built a new playground for the community, which has already been vandalized.

“Families bring their kids to the playground and do not want to see sexual-based spray paint marking there,” the post warns. “One of the best ways to prevent graffiti is community engagement, security video systems, night lighting and actively removing it when it happens.”

The Evansville PD is asking that if anybody sees somebody performing graffiti, they report it as a crime to local law enforcement.

“The police department is looking for a community partnership to help keep our community as clean and welcoming as we can,” the post states. “The police department has a commitment to public safety and maintaining a positive community environment.”