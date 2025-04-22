Obituaries: Loredo; Wind

Lupe Loredo: 1992 – 2025

Lupe Loredo, a vibrant and beloved resident of Casper, Wyoming, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2025, at the young age of 32. Born on August 10, 1992, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Lupe brought joy and laughter to all who knew him throughout his life.

For the past seven years, Lupe was a dedicated employee of Well Water Solutions, where he also obtained his Commercial Driver’s License. He was a hardworking and reliable individual, respected by his colleagues.

Lupe had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and cherished his time spent hunting, fishing, and riding. He also found pleasure in working on small projects and engines, showcasing his resourceful nature. Above all, Lupe treasured moments spent with his family and a wide circle of friends.

Lupe was truly full of life, possessing a uniquely zany and funny personality that endeared him to everyone he met. He had an uncanny ability to crack jokes and play pranks, always bringing smiles and laughter to any gathering. Beneath his playful exterior lay a man with a huge heart, always ready to offer help or a lending hand to those he cared about. His word was his bond, and he was someone you could always count on.

Lupe was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa K Vensor; and his father, Lupe Loredo. He is survived by his loving long-time partner, Tiffany Risley; his cherished sons, Liam Loredo and Jaxson Loredo; his sister, Candy Ontiveros; his brothers, Tom Vensor and Josh Vensor; and numerous nieces and nephews, including one great-niece and one great-nephew.

Lupe’s infectious spirit and unwavering kindness will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will live on in the laughter he shared and the love he so freely gave.

Services for Lupe have been rescheduled for 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 19, 2025, Newcomer Funeral Chapel.

The family will have a small get-together after the services, at 1701 East E St (Coldwell Banker bldg.). The entrance is to the far south of the parking lot. This will be a potluck should anyone like to bring something. Out of respect for the family this will be an alcohol free get together.

Sharon Kay Wind: 1949 – 2025

Sharon Kay Wind, age 75, of Evansville, passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025, following a short and courageous battle with cancer. Born on May 28, 1949, in Sidney, Montana, Sharon was the cherished daughter of Esther and Roy Johnson and the beloved sister of her older brother, Duane Richard Johnson (Ricky).

In her youth, Sharon enjoyed ice skating, sewing, swimming, reading, and music, and was an active participant in the Order of Rainbow for Girls. It was in the Sidney High School Band where she met her future husband, Robert Wind. After a lengthy engagement of seven years, they wed on June 26, 1971, and were blessed with two daughters, Samairah and Heather. They spent many cherished years together on the family farm in Savage and other rural areas across Montana.

A lifelong learner, Sharon pursued her passion for education, earning her teaching degree from the University of Montana. She dedicated her career to teaching English, French, and History, and contributed her talents as a Speech and Debate coach, school newspaper editor, and a master’s degree holder in special education. Always the teacher, she would help her children and grandchildren by editing their school papers, which they learned to appreciate later in life, even though, at that moment, they mocked her behind her back.

After retiring, Sharon relocated to Wyoming to be close to her family, which included daughters, Samairah Wind (46) and Heather Winter (43); son-in-law, Ezekiel Winter (47); and her four granddaughters: Alisten Winter (24), Amelia Wind (19), Taylor Winter (11), and Nicolette Winter (7). Sharon played an integral role in her grandchildren’s lives, providing them with wisdom and encouragement. Whether it was at their concerts, plays, or cheering them on at games, she was their biggest supporter. She transported them to activities and practices, cared for them when they were unwell, and offered a welcoming space for them to gather before school, after school, and during their summer vacations. A passionate singer, Sharon, was also an enthusiastic member of the Casper Choral and enjoyed performing with the church band.

Known for her friendly demeanor, sharp intellect, quick wit, and delightful sense of humor, Sharon embraced her uniqueness even in her later years, proudly sporting purple streaks in her hair as a testament to her spirited nature. Her legacy is carried on through the love she shared, the lessons she imparted, and the cherished memories she leaves behind. She will be profoundly missed by her family and friends.

The family requests that you wear purple. Services for Sharon’s life will take place on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Casper, Wyoming.