WyoGives holding annual fundraising event on July 13

The third annual WyoGives Day is set to take place on Wednesday, July 13, with over 250 organizations participating.

WyoGives is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event designed to bring the state together and preserve Wyoming history, science, culture and arts.

Your donation will be doubled dollar for dollar through a generous match from the Hughes Charitable Foundation and its dedicated members.

The event strives to inform the public about the Cowboy State's nonprofit sector and embrace its people, wonder and beauty.

As a member of the Wyoming PBS Foundation Board, Dan Kirkbide said, "Not only is it important to me that we tell the great stories of our state to our children, but it's vital that we preserve them."

Last year, with the $1 million from match from the Hughes Charitable Foundation, WyoGives raised over 2 million dollars.

More than 190 nonprofits from across the state participated.

At the WyoGives website, donors are able to search participating nonprofits by name from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the homepage.

You can also search local non-profit organizations by county from the same drop-down menu.

The sum of the generous donations are disbursed directly to each organization.