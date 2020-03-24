Wyo. Distillers, Brewers to Receive Funds to Make Hand Sanitizer

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has directed the Wyoming Business Council to allocate funding to assist Wyoming distilleries and breweries in their efforts to help produce much-needed hand sanitizer.

Many distillers and brewers, including Chronicles Distilling in Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Distilling, are repurposing their facilities and employees to produce mass quantities of hand sanitizer in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"That has been extremely helpful, and a great example of an innovative business practice and repurposing of something we already had where we have willing participants," said State Auditor Kristie Racines, who heads the state's coronavirus task force focused on business and the financial sector.

"(This) funding (will) help with supplies and what not, so that we can continue that practice and distribute that sanitizer to where it's most needed and where we have shortages," she added.

“This collaborative effort represents the Wyoming spirit we all know and love,” said Gordon. “Folks banding together in challenging economic times to support public health and advance the greater good."