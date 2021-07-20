WYDOT Warns of ‘License Waiver Validation’ Texting Scam

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

If you get a text message asking you to validate your driver license with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, don't fall for it.

WYDOT says scammers are sending texts that seemingly give a final notice about a “license waiver validation” and include a link to a third-party website to “avert a suspension.”

"The scammer’s website has been designed to look like a WYDOT website," WYDOT posted on its Facebook page. "Sometimes reminder texts with deadlines are sent as well."

"WYDOT is not and will not send text messages of that nature and does not seek personal information in this manner," the agency added. "If you receive a text message like this one, avoid opening the link and giving your personal information."

WYDOT encourages anyone with questions or concerns to contact their local Driver Services office.

