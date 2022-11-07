Cheyenne Police Warn of Scammers Selling Clothes With Their Logo

The Cheyenne Police Department is warning its Facebook followers not to fall for links to online sellers purporting to sell clothing bearing the department's logo.

Police say scammers are posting the links in the comments section of their posts and in some cases even tagging their followers.

"PLEASE DO NOT CLICK on the link as it is a scam and may compromise your personal information," the department posted on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

"We do our best to remove these posts quickly, but they have been occurring more frequently and through numerous accounts," the department added. "Clothing is not actually being sold."