Natrona County Sheriff Warns Of New Arrest-Threat Scam

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam making the rounds using the threat of arrest if a resident doesn't pay up, according to a news release.

"Phone scammers can be very convincing, and typically use intimidation tactics to scare you into sharing personal and financial information," according to the news release.

It works like this: The scammers call local residents using the name Deputy Mark Bahr.

The fictitious deputy tells the resident that they missed a court date and now has an outstanding warrant.

To avoid arrest, the caller tells the resident to pay them using Venmo. The scammer calls from (307) 298-9872.

If you have questions, Sheriff's Office deputies, with proper identification, will visit and talk with you.

The Sheriff's Office will never contact you by telephone to collect money or financial information, nor will its employees ask you to pay a fine via Venmo, gift cards, or other unsecure methods.

If you receive a suspicious call like this, ask the caller to identify themselves.

Then call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone line at (307) 235-9282 to report the incident.

Please share this information with your friends, family, and neighbors, and continue reporting any suspicious phone calls to our Sheriff's Office.

"Stay aware, Natrona County."

