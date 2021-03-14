The Wyoming Department of Transportation has suspended plowing operations in the Casper area due to overwhelming snow and lack of visibility, according to WYDOT's District 2 Facebook page.

"We've had several plows drive off the roadway due to limited to zero visibility," according to the website.

All highways in the area remain closed and are likely to be closed through the remainder of the day.

WYDOT also just announced it has closed U.S. Highway 26 between Casper and Glenrock, known as the Old Glenrock Highway.

