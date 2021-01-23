The Wyoming Department of Transportation suggests 'No Unnecessary Travel' for various parts of Wyoming today, due to snow, slick roads, wind and cold temperatures.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The following rest areas are closed:

Orin Jct. Rest Area in I-25 at milepost 126.5

Lusk Rest Area on I-25 at milepost 39.2

Guernsey Rest Area in US26 at milepost 17.9

Chugwater Rest Area in I-25 at milepost 55

This is with the caveat that motorists still have access to facilities in neighboring communities.

Additionally, WYDOT has issued a 'No Unnecessary Travel' advisory for the following roads:

Interstate 25: Between Glendo and Exit 126, US 18/20

Interstate 25: Between Exit 126, US 18/20 and Douglas

Interstate 25: Between Douglas and Glenrock

WY 257: Between WY 220 and Robertson Road

WY 257: Between Robertson Road and US 20/26

I-25/US 20/26/87: Between Exit 126, US 18/20 and Douglas

I-25/US 20/26/87: Between Douglas and Glenrock

US 18/20: Between I-25, Orin Jct. and Lost Springs

WY 59: Between WY 94, Douglas and the Campbell/Converse Cty. Line

WY 93: Between Douglas and End of State Route

WY 95: Between Glenrock and WY 93

I-25/US 26/87: Between Glendo and Exit 126, US 18/20

WY 487: Between the South Jct. WY 77 and the North Jct. WY 77

WY 77: Between the South Jct. WY 487 and Mile Marker 132, Northbound Closure Gate

WY 77: Between Mile Marker 132, Northbound Closure Gate and Mile Marker 142, Southbound Closure Gate

WY 77: Between Mile Marker 142, Southbound Closure Gate and the North Jct. WY 487