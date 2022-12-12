There's a major winter storm coming through parts of Wyoming, says the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow with areas of blizzard conditions and freezing will create significant travel impacts for Natrona County from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Snow accumulations over the next few days in Casper are between 6 and 12 inches.

Casper Mountain could see locally up to 2 feet of snow.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph tonight.

Today's forecast is cloudy with a high near 41.

Tuesday looks snowy as well with a 100% chance of precipitation, wind chill values as low as -5.

