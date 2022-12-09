Chance of Snow Tonight in Casper, Wind Kicks it up a Notch
The National Weather Service says there's a small chance of isolated snow showers after 5pm. today.
Otherwise it looks like the day might be partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Today is "very windy", with a southwest wind increasing, could gust as high as 55 mph.
---
6:51 a.m. Wyoming 258, from Evansville to Mills is currently closed due to strong winds.
Get our free mobile app
Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit.
Driver Crashes into Fort Ministry in Mills