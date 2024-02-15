WYDOT: Crash on I-25 on South Bound Casper Lanes Closes Interstate Through Town

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports a crash on I-25 in the southbound lanes in Casper around milepost 187.

That's within the bridge construction zone. "This may close the interstate through town" wrote the agency.

Crews, along with emergency responder are now on scene.

The agency wrote that other crashes in Casper have also been reported.

Several roadways in the area are moderately to highly dangerous as reported by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Stay alert for changing road and weather conditions.

We will update this as more information becomes available.