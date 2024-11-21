WYDOT closing US Highway 14A for winter

A Burgess Junction crew member using a rotary to remove snow near Dayton Gulch Road 15 on US 14A. (Wyoming Department of Transportation)

Credit: Klark Byrd /

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced today that U.S. Highway 14A, a scenic byway over the Bighorn Mountains, will close for the winter season on Monday, Dec. 2 at noon.

The 22-mile stretch of mountain road is closed annually at the end of the fall hunting season as a safety precaution due to heavy snows, drifting and light traffic. WYDOT crews will make a final sweep of the route Dec. 2 to ensure all motorists are off the mountain before closing the gates, a news release said.

The closure gates are located at Burgess Junction and on the Lovell side of the mountain. During the closure, motorists can use U.S. 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull to travel to and from Sheridan or Lovell.

Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions by calling 511, downloading the WYO511 app or visiting www.wyoroad.info. U.S. 14A typically reopens by Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.

