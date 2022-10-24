UPDATE: 3 Separate Wrecks on I-25 South in Casper Between 7:30 and 8 AM
There were three accidents this morning along milemarker 188, on I-25 south, just off the entrance ramp off of Poplar.
Get our free mobile app
The accidents were all separate, yet occured between 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM.
The PIO said they did not think there were any serious injuries, but could not confirm. K2Radio News has reached out to Wyoming Highway Patrol for futher details.
The roads are exceptionally icy this morning. Freezing temperatures and slippery roads cause a high risk of losing control of your vehicle and having an accident.
The golden rule is that all of the controls on your vehicle – including brakes, steering, acceleration and changing gears – should be operated slowly and smoothly.
- Gently accelerate the vehicle using low revs and shift to a higher gear as quickly as possible. Keep your speed down, be aware of potential hazards, and give yourself enough time to brake and steer. To reduce the chances of the wheels slipping, use the second gear instead of the first gear.
- Maintain a greater braking distance between your car and the vehicle in front of you, especially in conditions like rain, ice and snow; leave as much as ten times the usual recommended gap.
- When starting or climbing hills, leave plenty of room in front of the car so you can maintain a steady speed without the need for changing gear or acceleration.
- When going downhill, use a low gear for going downhill and try to avoid braking unless absolutely necessary. Again, make sure you leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.
- Shift down and use engine braking to slow the car, but if you need to use the brakes apply them gently.
- When approaching a curve, start to brake before you begin to turn the steering wheel. If your car loses grip, try not to panic; the best action is to ease off the accelerator and keep your wheels pointing in the direction you want to travel in.
- If the car begins to skid, try not to panic. Steer gently into it. If the rear of the car is sliding to the left, for example, then steer to the left. You absolutely must not take your hands off the steering wheel or slam your foot on the brakes.
- When driving through heavy snow, make sure to turn on your headlights. Don't just depend on daytime running lights. If visibility drops below 100m, turn on your fog lights. But remember to turn them off when visibility improves.
- If there is no grit on the roads, avoid driving in the wheel tracks or other vehicles; packed snow is more icy than fresh snow.