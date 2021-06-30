Woman Rescued From Wyoming Canyon After Being ‘Ejected’ From Horse

Agencies from two Wyoming counties helped rescue a woman who was "ejected" from a horse in a Wyoming canyon last week.

The Park County Sheriff's Office says the woman was horseback riding in a steep and rocky canyon when she was "ejected" from the horse and suffered significant injuries.

Specifically, the woman suffered a closed-head injury and a broken pelvis.

According to the sheriff's office, Big Horn County Search and Rescue requested Park County's assistance.

Officials said in a statement that rescuers used a rope system to safely remove the woman from the precarious terrain.

Once the woman was evacuated from the canyon, she was taken to a waiting helicopter and flown to a hospital in Billings.

Her condition is unknown.