Hunter Mauled By Grizzly Bear Near Cody

Officials in Park County say a hunter sustained injuries after being mauled by a grizzly bear on Saturday.

According to a news release on social media, authorities in Park County received a 911 call from the 45-year-old hunter, who advised that he'd been mauled by a bear and needed assistance.

He was roughly five miles from the North Fork Highway.

Park County Search and Rescue, a Guardian helicopter from Riverton and a Cody Regional Health ambulance all immediately responded.

At the same time, the injured hunter made the decision to begin riding out of the wilderness to meet emergency responders.

At roughly 9:30 a.m., search and rescue crews made contact with the injured hunter on the north side of the Shoshone River.

Then, just after 10 a.m., the hunter and search and rescue crews arrived at a staging area where he was treated by EMS personnel. He was then flown to a hospital in Billings for additional care.

Wyoming Game and Fish is currently investigating the mauling.