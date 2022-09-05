Woman dies in 900-foot fall from Colorado mountain peak

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has died in a 900-foot fall while scaling a dangerous mountain peak near Aspen. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s office said the woman was hiking solo on Capitol Peak when a witness saw her fall into an area known as Pierre Lakes Basin on Saturday morning. A rock handhold the victim had been using reportedly gave way. Officials say the mountain is one of Colorado’s most difficult to climb. On Sunday, a distressed climber was rescued by helicopter from Capitol Peak after making a phone call requesting assistance. The man was off route, dehydrated, and not properly equipped.

