Woman Arrested Following Head-On Collision in Cheyenne

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident after hitting a vehicle in northeast Cheyenne Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and Morrison Court.

Police say the woman, who they've yet to identify, collided head-on with another vehicle and then fled the scene.

She was apprehended about three blocks away after K9 Tyler tracked her down.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

