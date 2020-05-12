Woman Admits Enlisting Her Children To Shoplifting In Casper

A Gillette woman on Monday pleaded guilty to shoplifting and child endangerment charges after she was accused of putting two of her children up to shoplift from the Casper Target.

Jennifer Lewis, 34, was ordered to pay $455 in fines and court costs after her guilty plea in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police were called to Target for a report of a shoplifter. The affidavit states that a loss prevention manager watched Lewis and her two boys take several items from the store. The loss prevention manager was suspicious of Lewis because she entered the store with an empty Ross's bag and placed items in it.

The loss prevention manager told police that when Lewis attempted to leave the store, she had one of her children pick up one of the items and try to carry it out of the store in his hands, the affidavit states.

During her hearing Monday, Lewis said her two children are in their teens.

The affidavit states that Lewis told police that she put her children up to the plan because they were "hurting on money."