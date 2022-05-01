“Wintry Mix” Of Weather Forecast For Southeast Wyoming, Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle should expect a "wintry mix'' of rain and snow through Monday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

As April comes to a close, there is a chance for some rain, snow, and wintry mix through Monday across portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle! The period of transition between rain and snow remains uncertain at this time, but the images above show the lowest temperature in the time frame (left) with the greatest chance of precipitation (right) for the chosen cities. For the most up-to-date forecast, refer to weather.gov/CYS for road conditions, wyoroad.info (WY) and dot.nebraska.gov (NE).

Chad Muma's Wyoming career highlights Highlights from Chad Muma's Wyoming football career, Chad Muma Wyoming football