Living in Casper, we've all heard the joke about the "Wyoming traffic jam." That's when livestock or other animals block the road. Well, when my wife and I were making a trip to Grand Junction we encountered the largest traffic jam I've ever seen. We were just outside of Baggs, WY. When we encountered this massive herd of cattle coming down the highway.

I don't know how many cattle were on the road that afternoon, but it had to be in the hundreds. Yet there we were inching ourselves forward on rural highway WY-789. We took the small car for the good gas mileage, but we felt very small not having the truck.

This cow was not impressed

These cows were almost larger than our car. The cowboys on horses accompanied by their loyal herding dogs pushed the herd forward. It was a cool experience to watch the animals walk along the highway to better pastures. I have to say those cowboys made it look easy.