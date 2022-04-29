Cheyenne Mayor Says Property Crime Has Reached ‘Tragic Levels’

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says property crime in the capital city has reached "tragic levels."

"Folks are destroying bathrooms in our parks, defacing property, stealing parts off vehicles, destroying the grass in our soccer fields, and so much more senseless crimes," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

Collins, who two weeks ago asked for the community's help in policing the problem, is again urging residents to keep their eyes open and call the police if they see something.

"The police can’t be everywhere and that’s where you come in," said Collins.

"I had a friend get his camper stolen," Collins added. "It took the thieves a while to cut the gate, move the boat, back up the vehicle and drive away. It would have been brilliant if someone would have called it in and we could have arrested the bad guys."

