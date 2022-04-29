National Park Service Shares Hilarious Wildlife Safety Message

The tourons have already been spotted at Yellowstone this season (click here for proof), so it's no surprise that the National Park Service felt the need to school the masses once again.

This time, they used comedy, which isn't out of character for them, but the underlying message is still quite obvious.

The official National Park Service Facebook page shared this hysterical meme along with some on-point safety tips, which read:

It’s getting to be that season again…

National parks offer a unique experience for watching wildlife. But with that privilege comes great responsibility. Visitors are responsible for their own safety and for the safety of the animals, too. Simply put, leave animals alone—no touching, no feeding, no harassing. Do not feed any animals from your car and keep an eye on the road for any wildlife that may decide to cross at any time.

Now this message is not for those who know what’s up and would never dream of getting too close to wildlife on purpose. Thanks for leading by example! Think of this as a message to share with others you may know heading out to a park. “Vacation brain” sometimes makes an appearance, and people may let their guard down, or get taken in by a bear’s fluffy ears, only to have a less than pleasant experience in nature. With nature? Nature doesn’t care about your vacation. It happens. Every year.

In conclusion, remember to keep your distance from wild animals, and enjoy your experience watching wildlife. Find more tips at: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/watchingwildlife/

Infographic entitled “Wildlife Safety” with a chart of two columns. First row has an illustration of someone feeding a squirrel “nope” example next to an illustration of a person distanced next to no feed sign as “better” example. Second row has an illustration of a person taking a selfie next to a bear as and the word “nope” next to an illustration of a person far away from a bear with words, “good job”. Third row has an illustration of a person next to a moose with the word “nope” next to an illustration of a person far away from a moose with words, “now you got it”. Fourth row has an illustration of a person about to touch a bison as a “why?” example next to an illustration of a person running away from charging bison herd with words “Good luck”.

#keepwildlifewild #recreateresponsibly

It was a nice touch that they thanked all of those that obey the laws and put safety first. While we often make fun of those that aren't doing the right things in our national parks, we should equally be thanking the hundreds of thousands (if not more), that are travel through each year.

While the post was definitely hilarious, it is a shame that the National Park Service has to keep posting things like this. Apparently there are still those that just don't get it.

