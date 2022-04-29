No, Texas Roadhouse Is Not Giving You A Free Meal for Two

You've heard of the saying "It's too good to be true?"

Get our free mobile app

Well, unfortunately, when it comes to Texas Roadhouse seemingly offering a free meal for two with drinks included, it is, in fact, too good to be true.

A social media post has been making its rounds, seemingly from the steakhouse's higher ups. In it, it's said that the new CEO of the restaurant chain wants to offer free food to whomever shares and comments on the post.

"Hello everyone, I'm Gerald L. Morgan, new CEO of Texas Roadhouse," the post begins. "Texas Roadhouse will celebrate its 28th anniversary on April 30, 2022, so we wanted to do something special. To help our loyal custumers, everyone who has shared & commented before 6pm Sunday will be sent a message with a voucher that can be used at one one of venues to receive a meal for two with drinks."

Various local group pages have shared the post but, we hate to say it, the post is a scam.

We reached out to the bosses at Casper's Texas Roadhouse, and this is what they told us.

"Unfortunately, that post is a hoax," said Amanda Harvey, a manager with the Casper Texas Roadhouse. "Our actual page moderators have commented on those posts and denied them. Our Texas Roadhouse has its own Facebook page and anything we post, whether it's deals or special offers or anything else, will be shared from that page."

So, unfortunately, there's still "no such thing as a free lunch." And if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_3432 loading...